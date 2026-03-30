<p>Bengaluru: A police complaint has been filed against a cab driver for insulting the Kannada language. </p>.<p>The complaint was filed on March 27 by anchor and folk music artiste Divya Alur.</p>.<p>Divya stated in her complaint that the driver she booked on Rapido had “mocked her for speaking in Kannada, while also belittling Kannada speakers”. </p>.<p>“There is no need to speak Kannada in Bengaluru. Speak Hindi, the national language,” Divya quoted the driver as saying in her complaint. </p>.<p>She also accused the driver of using a mobile phone during the ride. She recorded the incident and shared it on her social media handle. </p>.<p>Girinagar police have acknowledged the complaint and will initiate further action after verifying the allegations, sources said. </p>