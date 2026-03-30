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Bengaluru cab driver booked for 'insulting' Kannada

The complainant also accused the driver of using a mobile phone during the ride.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 23:24 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 23:24 IST
BengaluruKarnatakaKannadacab driver

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