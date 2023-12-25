Bengaluru cabbie arrested for 'mocking' CM Siddaramaiah on Facebook, released on bail

Bengaluru: Bengaluru police arrested a cab driver who allegedly shared an offensive Facebook post about Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and later released him on bail.

Padmanabh, a Mandya native living in Bengaluru, allegedly shared a picture of Siddaramaiah captioned 'Fakir Sidramullah Khan' on his Facebook account 'Tappu Maaduvavara Appa Naane', which roughly translates to "I am the father of the wrongdoers".

On December 14, Padmanabh shared an edited picture that showed Siddaramaiah with his eyes wide open. It was captioned in Kannada: 'Hudugiyaranna haagu auntiyaranna kandaga nanna kannu heege yeddubiduttade kanrula, yentha madodhu friends?'.

A loose translation would be, "What should I do, friends? My eyes open up like this when I see girls and aunties."