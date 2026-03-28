<p>Bengaluru: In a milestone for the Bengaluru Cantonment-Whitefield quadrupling project, the South Western Railway's Principal Chief Electrical Engineer GV Mallikarjuna Rao inspected overhead equipment electrification (OHE) works on the third and fourth lines between Bengaluru Cantonment and Baiyappanahalli West Cabin on Friday. </p>.<p>The Rs 492.8-crore Bengaluru Cantonment-Whitefield (19 km) quadrupling project has faced delays due to land acquisition. The SWR has missed its last deadline of completing the Cantonment-Baiyappanahalli section by December 2025. It may now open in the coming weeks. </p>.<p>The entire section is now expected to be ready by December 2026 or early 2027. </p>.<p>Meanwhile, Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety (CCRS) Janak Kumar Garg on Thursday conducted statutory inspection and speed trials on two newly laid railway lines in Tumakuru district. </p>.<p>The lines inspected include the 11-km stretch between Tumakuru and Urukere, which is part of the Tumakuru-Rayadurga new line, and the 13-km Urukere-Thimmarajanahalli stretch, which falls under the Tumakuru-Chitradurga-Davangere new line project. </p>.<p>The 11-km Tumakuru-Urukere section has 18 minor bridges, two major bridges, and 18 road underbridges. The Urukere station yard has four lines. </p>.<p>Out of the 207 km-long Tumakuru–Rayadurga line project, 83 km has been commissioned so far. </p>.<p>The 13-km Urukere–Thimmarajanahalli section has five major bridges, 17 minor bridges, four road overbridges, six road underbridges, and a passenger subway at Thimmarajanahalli. Thimmarajanahalli is a five-line station, the SWR said. </p>