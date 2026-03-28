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Bengaluru Cantt-Baiyappanahalli quadrupling nearly ready, officials inspect OHE works

The Rs 492.8-crore Bengaluru Cantonment-Whitefield (19 km) quadrupling project has faced delays due to land acquisition.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 23:26 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 23:26 IST
BengaluruKarnatakaWhitefieldSouth Western Railways

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