Bengaluru: Car driver crashes vehicle on M G Road, causes traffic snarls

Cubbon Park traffic police, who arrived at the spot, noted that he had taken a U-turn despite it not being allowed. "It is unlikely that he was under the influence of alcohol when this happened," the Bengaluru traffic police personnel, who arrived at the spot, told DH.

Gaurav was reportedly trying to get to his house on Rest House Road from his office in Dollars Colony, JP Nagar. He had moved from Kanpur to the city about six months ago. The car was registered in Kanpur.

A towing vehicle got to the spot at 3.50 pm, whilst the road continued to see heavy traffic for over 45 minutes. Vehicles crawled towards Cubbon Park, stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic all the way from Tonique signal to the Bible Society of India building. Traffic came to a halt all the way until MG Road metro station till the vehicle was towed away.