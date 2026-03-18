Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru caterers, home kitchens tweak menus, pause orders amid LPG shortage

Sinu Swaminathan, who runs a catering service in Kalyan Nagar specialising in Kerala cuisine, is currently focusing on completing orders booked until April 5.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 00:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 March 2026, 00:01 IST
BengaluruLPGMetrolifecatering

Follow us on :

Follow Us