<p>Home-based kitchens and catering services are also feeling the pinch of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lpg">LPG</a> crisis. While some are suggesting easy-to-cook alternatives to customers, others are considering pausing operations until the situation improves.</p>.<p>Sinu Swaminathan, who runs a catering service in Kalyan Nagar specialising in Kerala cuisine, is currently focusing on completing orders booked until April 5. “We have not taken any orders beyond that. We are waiting and watching the situation,” she says.</p>.<p>If the crisis continues, Sinu may tweak her menu to include frozen, baked or air-fried items (such as stuffed breads and cutlets). “Even for current orders, I am asking customers to consider replacing items like appam with steam-based dishes like idiyappam, which need less cooking time. Most customers are okay with this,” she adds.</p>.Bengaluru LPG crisis: Ramzan stalls switch to firewood .<p>Similarly, Sudha Mehta, who runs a catering venture in Ramachandrapuram, is asking customers to swap dishes like dal-rice or sambar-rice with curd rice, or choose phulkas instead of puris. “For desserts, we are suggesting options like shrikhand or gulab jamun instead of moong dal halwa or gajar halwa, which take longer to cook,” she says.</p>.<p>At a catering service in Rajajinagar, customers are being encouraged to choose dishes that do not need reheating or can be heated in a tandoor. “For some orders, we are recommending tandoori rotis instead of other breads, and cold chaats instead of fried snacks,” says its owner, Mamata Hemal Daftary.</p>.<p><strong>Suspending operations</strong></p>.<p>A home kitchen-cum-catering venture in Vidyaranyapura is considering putting its business on hold until the situation improves. “I have taken bookings only until Easter (April 5), mostly for baked and air-fried snacks. To continue after that, I may need to invest in an electric cooking system,” the owner says.</p>.<p>Another home-based food business in Whitefield has enough gas to complete pre-booked festive orders only until this weekend. It plans to suspend operations from March 23 if the LPG crisis continues.</p>