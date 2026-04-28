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Bengaluru Cauvery Stage V project: Pipes go underground, but connections still to surface

Works began in March 2018, and many residents who paid for sewage connections in 2019 are still waiting.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 21:01 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 21:01 IST
Bengaluru newsCauverySewage

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