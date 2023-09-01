Bengaluru celebs recall their favourite teachers

For comedian Sonu Venugopal, talking about her favourite teacher takes her back to her childhood days in Mysuru. “During my middle school days in Kendriya Vidyalaya in Mysuru, I had a chemistry teacher by the name Mercy John. I always wanted to impress her but she was very hard to impress. She was a strict disciplinarian who would give me a stern look if I made mistakes.But as months passed, we grew fonder of each other and she taught me the importance of being patient and observant, rather than giving it your all from the get go,” she recalls, adding that she had one of the best cotton sari collections. “She would carry herself really well. I still remember wanting to wear a sari just like her,” she says.