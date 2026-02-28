Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru Central City Corporation designates 90 official feeding spots for stray dogs

The sites were selected with the welfare of stray dogs, public health, and environmental cleanliness in mind, officials said.
Last Updated : 28 February 2026, 01:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 February 2026, 01:33 IST
BengaluruBengaluru news

Follow us on :

Follow Us