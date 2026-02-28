<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Central City Corporation (BCCC) has identified 90 locations across the city as official feeding spots for stray dogs.</p>.<p>The sites were selected with the welfare of stray dogs, public health, and environmental cleanliness in mind, officials said.</p>.Bengaluru North Corporation designates 70 feeding spots for street dogs.<p>"Signboards displaying the names of the feeding points have been installed at these locations, and the public can feed the dogs there,” said Daljit Kumar, Additional Commissioner (Development) of the corporation.</p>.<p>"Systematic feeding can reduce aggressive behavior and biting tendencies by addressing hunger. It also supports neutering initiatives and mass vaccination programmes."</p>.<p>The feeding spots have been designated in all 43 wards across six assembly constituencies: CV Raman Nagar, Chamarajpet, Chickpet, Gandhinagar, Shivajinagar, and Shanthinagar.</p>