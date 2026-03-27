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Bengaluru Central City Corporation presents its first budget with eye on redevelopment

Given that BCCC includes few of the busiest areas in the city including the Central Business District (CBD), the corporation has decided to develop selected roads as business corridors.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 09:00 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 09:00 IST
Bengaluru newsbudgetredevelopmentGreater Bengaluru Authority

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