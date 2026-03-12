<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> Central City Corporation on Wednesday reviewed ongoing development works, including the asphalting of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mg-road">MG Road</a>.</p>.Corporation to asphalt Bengaluru's MG Road; traffic police gives green signal.<p>Corporation Commissioner P Rajendra Cholan directed the engineers to complete the work ahead of the monsoon season.</p>.<p>Engineers of the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) were also present. During the meeting, the corporation reviewed the proposal of building skywalks.</p>