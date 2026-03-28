<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Central City Corporation (BCCC) on Friday took possession of 33 properties with the highest tax arrears after no bidders came forward for auction.</p>.<p>The decision was taken days after the corporation issued a notification to auction the properties.</p>.<p>Officials said action was taken under relevant rules after nobody participated in the auction process. Further orders have been issued to register additional properties in the name of the Bengaluru Central City Corporation.</p>.<p>Rajendra Cholan, Commissioner of the Central City Corporation, urged property owners with pending dues to clear their tax immediately and avoid legal action.</p>