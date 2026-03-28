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Bengaluru Central Corporation takes possession of 33 properties over tax arrears

The decision was taken days after the corporation issued a notification to auction the properties.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 23:29 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 23:29 IST
BengaluruKarnataka

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