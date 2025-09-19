<p>Bengaluru: Central Crime Branch teams on Wednesday launched a special drive to identify foreign nationals staying illegally in the city.</p><p>The drive, under the direction of Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh, involves Deputy Commissioners of Police of all divisions and their teams conducting searches at suspected locations and verifying visa status and registration details with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).</p>.Karnataka High Court asks state to trace overstaying foreign nationals in Bengaluru.<p>Nearly 2,000 foreign nationals were questioned on Wednesday as part of the drive, and some were found to be staying without valid documents.</p><p>Police are initiating legal action against those who have overstayed visas or are residing without proper documentation. Deportation proceedings will be initiated.</p><p>Verification is also underway to check if any foreign nationals are involved in illegal activities, a senior police officer said.</p><p>House owners have been directed to submit details of foreign nationals staying on their premises, including visa and FRRO details, to the jurisdictional police station.</p><p>Police said the drive aims to maintain law and order in the city and will continue in the coming days. Citizens have been urged to share information on suspicious foreign nationals with nearby police stations.</p>