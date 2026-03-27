<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Central and East City corporations will present their 2026-27 budgets on Friday.</p>.<p>The East Corporation has scheduled the programme at MLR Convention Centre, Whitefield, at 9.30 am, while the Central Corporation will present its budget at Sir Puttanna Chetty Town Hall at 12.30 pm.</p>.<p>In the absence of an elected body, both corporations have invited residents' welfare associations, senior citizens and not-for-profit organisations to witness the budget presentation. The proceedings will also be telecast on official YouTube channels.</p>.<p>The budgets of the North, West and South Corporations are scheduled to be presented on Saturday.</p>.<p>This is the sixth consecutive budget to be presented by senior bureaucrats, a task typically performed by elected councillors. Bengaluru has not had an elected body since September 2020.</p>