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Bengaluru Central, East Corporations to present budgets on March 27

In the absence of an elected body, both corporations have invited residents' welfare associations, senior citizens and not-for-profit organisations to witness the budget presentation.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 22:47 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 22:47 IST
BengaluruKarnataka

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