Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth's AI start-up operates out of a co-working space, not an office

The probe also unearthed that Seth used to live in an apartment in Bengaluru's Thanisandra area but vacated around four months ago. One of her neighbours reportedly confirmed that she was living there with her son, but claimed not to know where she is at present.

Seth, allegedly, killed her son in a serviced apartment in Goa and stuffed the body in a bag before taking it to neighbouring Karnataka in a taxi, police said. She was arrested from Chitradurga in Karnataka on Monday night and brought to Goa on Tuesday.