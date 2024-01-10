Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth's AI start-up operates out of a co-working space, not an office

The police, while probing the case of Bengaluru-based CEO Suchana Seth killing her four-year-old son in Goa, found that the address of her AI startup - Mindful AI Lab - is of a co-working space and not an office.
As per The Indian Express, police also found that Seth is the director of another machine intelligence firm, which was registered in September 2020 and is still active. Reportedly Goa police also visited the office, as part of their investigation into the matter, and collected some information.
The probe also unearthed that Seth used to live in an apartment in Bengaluru's Thanisandra area but vacated around four months ago. One of her neighbours reportedly confirmed that she was living there with her son, but claimed not to know where she is at present.
Seth, allegedly, killed her son in a serviced apartment in Goa and stuffed the body in a bag before taking it to neighbouring Karnataka in a taxi, police said. She was arrested from Chitradurga in Karnataka on Monday night and brought to Goa on Tuesday.
A senior police officer told PTI that during the inspection of the service apartment room where the woman stayed, they found two empty bottles of a cough syrup, indicating she might have given a heavy dose of the medicine to him and that the killing was pre-planned.
Meanwhile, the father of the victim and Seth's ex-husband returned to India from Jakarta on Tuesday evening and performed the last rites today.
Although a clear motive has not emerged yet, several reports suggest that Seth was going through a split with her spouse and the court decision allowing her ex-husband visitation rights to their child did not sit well with her. Seth also claimed that she'd tried to take her life after killing her son.