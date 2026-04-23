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Bengaluru chartered accountant booked for Rs 1.81-crore fraud over fabricated tax records

The alleged fraud came to light during an audit conducted in July 2025 for the 2024–25 financial year, when discrepancies were noticed in the accounts.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 21:11 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 21:11 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsCrimeFraudChartered Accountant

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