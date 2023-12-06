Bengaluru choirs gear up for Christmas season

Hosur Road: The Christmas concert by Christ University —Magnificat — will feature choirs from across the city. It will see performances by The Bangalore Mizo Christian Fellowship choir, Serenata choir and St Andrew’s Church choir, among others. Multiple groups from the college will also perform. The Christ University choir will perform a Carnatic carol in Malayalam, accompanied with tabla or mridangam and piano, and a rendition of the traditional carol ‘O come, o come Emmanuel’, which will be a combination of classical, jazz and contemporary styles. December 16 and 17, 4.30 pm, at Christ University (main campus). Entry free. Call 4012 9400.