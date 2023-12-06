Bengaluru choirs gear up for Christmas season

Hosur Road: The Christmas concert by Christ University —Magnificat — will feature choirs from across the city. It will see performances by The Bangalore Mizo Christian Fellowship choir, Serenata choir and St Andrew’s Church choir, among others. Multiple groups from the college will also perform. The Christ University choir will perform a Carnatic carol in Malayalam, accompanied with tabla or mridangam and piano, and a rendition of the traditional carol ‘O come, o come Emmanuel’, which will be a combination of classical, jazz and contemporary styles. December 16 and 17, 4.30 pm, at Christ University (main campus). Entry free. Call 4012 9400.
Halasuru
Keyboardist Pervin and guitarist Nestin will perform popular carols like ‘Joy to the world’, ‘Silent night’ and ‘Mary did you know’ at Urban Solace’s Christmas event. “The idea is to get the audience to sing along,” says owner Perry Menzies. Other solo artistes will present less known carols. December 15, 7 pm, at Halasuru. Entry free. Call 98450 13055.
Kothanur
Chai 3:16 will host an evening of music by three acts — Bangalore Conservatory, the Chai 3:16 band and artiste Vihan Damaris. Popular carols like ‘Hark! The herald angels sing’, ‘O come all ye faithful’ and ‘Oh holy night’ are part of the line-up. December 9, 5 pm, at
K Narayanapura. Entry free.
Call 74831 92486.
Koramangala
‘In the mood for Christmas’ by Kiara Music Academy, will feature a choral performance accompanied with choreography. The Kiara Heartsong Ensemble will sing Christmas hits by Andy Williams, Michael Buble, Kenny Rogers, Dolly Parton and Justin Bieber. A rendition of ‘Love is born’ by composer Joel Raney will be a highlight. The event will conclude with community carol singing. Funds raised will go towards medical treatment for children with cancer. December 10, 6 pm, at St John’s Auditorium. Tickets online. Call 98452 74846.