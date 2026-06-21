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Bengaluru: CID inspector among three in custody for probe in dacoity case

The accused, Mahesh Kanakagiri, inspector attached to CID-Homicide and Burglary Division, and two realtors Kupendra and Vasanth Kumar were part of a conspiracy that led to the dacoity
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 23:39 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 23:39 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnataka

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