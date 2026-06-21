Bengaluru: CID inspector among three in custody for probe in dacoity case

<p>Bengaluru: A CID inspector and two real estate businessmen have been taken into three days police custody for further interrogation in connection with a dacoity case reported in Madiwala, after their arrest on Friday.</p>.<p>The accused, Mahesh Kanakagiri, inspector attached to CID-Homicide and Burglary Division, and two realtors Kupendra and Vasanth Kumar were part of a conspiracy that led to the dacoity of Rs 20 lakh from a group of Kerala-based businessmen who had come to Bengaluru believing they were participating in a bitcoin investment deal.</p>.<p>According to investigators, the complainant, Junish Babu from Malappuram in Kerala along with his friends Safeer and Aneesh were lured to Bengaluru by Naveen, who is believed to be based in Indonesia and Naveen allegedly introduced them to Shahin, who promised high returns through cryptocurrency trading.</p>.<p>During one of the meetings, Kerala men reportedly carried Rs 10 lakh. Shahin allegedly told them that the proposed investment could go ahead only if they brought Rs 20 lakh. Later, Shahin asked them to come to a lodge near Madiwala and while the cash was being counted inside the room, a gang led by Kupendra allegedly entered the room posing as police officers and decamped with the money after assaulting the victims. </p>.<p>Investigators said Kupendra had allegedly brought inspector Mahesh into the plan by claiming it was a lucrative deal. Kupendra drove the official CID jeep and used Mahesh’s identity card to gain credibility. While Kupendra and others allegedly entered the lodge, Mahesh remained in the vehicle. All accused allegedly fled with the cash in the CID jeep after the dacoity. </p>.<p>Based on a tip-off, Madiwala police arrested Kupendra and Vasanth Kumar soon after FIR was registered while Mahesh was absconding till evening. A special team tracked down Mahesh at his relative’s house in the city and all accused were produced before the court on Saturday. The court granted the accused to police custody till June 22 for further interrogation. </p>.<p>The probe gained a crucial lead after complainant Junish Babu secretly recorded portions of the crime on his mobile phone. Investigators are relying on the footage as key evidence in the case.</p>