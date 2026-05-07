<p>Bengaluru: Citizens will now be allowed to withdraw erroneously submitted e-khata applications, said Munish Moudgil, Special Commissioner, Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), on Wednesday.</p>.<p>He was speaking at a workshop conducted for revenue officials on new features and enhancements introduced in the e-khata system.</p>.Bengaluru | e-Khata can now be downloaded using property tax ID .<p>During the session, he said that 13.05 lakh SAS ID-based properties can now seamlessly download their e-khata certificates and apply for final e-khata through the online system. This feature will benefit property owners whose e-khata certificates contain errors.</p>.<p>In addition, a provision has been introduced to allow applicants to withdraw wrongly submitted e-khata applications, improving flexibility and reducing procedural bottlenecks.</p>.<p>The system also incorporates auto-validation and approval for properties marked as “ready for transaction/registration” after verification of the Encumbrance Certificate (EC). This is expected to expedite property transactions.</p>