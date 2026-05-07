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Bengaluru citizens can withdraw erroneous e-khata applications: Munish Moudgil

This feature will benefit property owners whose e-khata certificates contain errors.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 22:04 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 22:04 IST
BengaluruKarnataka Newse-khataGBA

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