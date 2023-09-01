Bengaluru city police file petty case in ‘road rage’ incident

Bengaluru city police filed a petty case against a man and let him off with a stern warning after an ISRO scientist filed a complaint accusing him of rash, helmetless riding and verbal abuse.

Aashish Lamba, reportedly a scientist at ISRO, posted on X that while he was on his way to the ISRO office, "a person on scooty (KA03KM8826) without helmet was driving recklessly and coming in front of our car suddenly and so we had to apply sudden brake (sic)", recalling the incident that had occurred on Tuesday.

He attached video footage from the dashboard camera fixed in his car and noted that the scooter rider started fighting and kicked his car twice before fleeing.