Bengaluru city police file petty case in ‘road rage’ incident

Bengaluru city police filed a petty case against a man and let him off with a stern warning after an ISRO scientist filed a complaint accusing him of rash, helmetless riding and verbal abuse.
Aashish Lamba, reportedly a scientist at ISRO, posted on X that while he was on his way to the ISRO office, "a person on scooty (KA03KM8826) without helmet was driving recklessly and coming in front of our car suddenly and so we had to apply sudden brake (sic)", recalling the incident that had occurred on Tuesday.
He attached video footage from the dashboard camera fixed in his car and noted that the scooter rider started fighting and kicked his car twice before fleeing.
A case was filed at the J B Nagar Police Station on Thursday.
"He filed a complaint that the person kicked his vehicle and had not worn a helmet and asked for action to be taken in that regard. He was not ready to give a complaint for which we could have invoked road rage," Bheemashankar Guled, Deputy Commissioner of Police, East told DH.
Guled noted that a petty case was filed against the accused and he was released afterwards. Traffic police have fined him for his violations and seized his vehicle, which will be released upon producing his documents.
"If he (the accused) touched him, it would have become a criminal case. He also did not ask for money, which generally happens in such cases," he said. The complaint was raised only for rash overtaking, helmetless riding, and verbal abuse, he added.