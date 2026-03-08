Bengaluru: City waste finds a second life in fields

<p>Doddaballapura City Municipal Council (CMC) launched a City–Farmer Partnership for Solid Waste Management a year ago, and the initiative has demonstrated how urban waste streams can be transformed into productive agricultural inputs through collaboration between municipalities and farmers.</p>.<p>Over the past year, approximately 5,000 tonnes of segregated wet waste from the city have been supplied to 80 farmers across 12 nearby villages, enabling the production of compost and reducing dependence on chemical fertilisers.</p>.<p>The event was inaugurated by Ramesh B S, Project Director, District Urban Development Cell (DUDC), Bengaluru Rural District, and brought together representatives from local government, civil society and the private sector. Dignitaries in attendance included the President and Vice President of Doddaballapura CMC, Municipal Commissioner Karthikeshwar, Pradeep Saxena, Executive Director of the Indian Institute for Human Settlements (IIHS), and Sujith Nagappa, Regional Head of Godrej Properties Limited.</p>.How Bengaluru handles dry waste differently from India’s mega cities.<p>Under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban), Government of Karnataka, officials from 30 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across Tumakuru, Kolar, Ramanagara, Bengaluru Rural and Bengaluru Urban districts participated in the programme to learn from the implementation and outcomes of the Doddaballapura model. A highlight of the event was the sharing of on-ground experiences by participating farmers.</p>.<p>Vinay Kumar, a farmer from Kodigehalli, described the economic benefits of the programme. “By converting 20 tonnes of segregated wet waste into nearly 5 tonnes of compost on my farm through this initiative, I saved around Rs 20,000 in input costs this year. This initiative by Doddaballapura CMC is very beneficial for farmers and can be replicated by other ULBs.”</p>.<p>The event concluded with the distribution of certificates to participating farmers, recognising their role in strengthening sustainable waste management practices.</p>