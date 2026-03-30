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Bengaluru civic bodies gamble on new revenues to bridge spending surge

The combined outlay of all five corporations for 2026–27 is pegged at Rs 20,217 crore, marking about a 1% increase over the current year.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 21:44 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 21:44 IST
BengaluruKarnatakabudgetcivic bodies

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