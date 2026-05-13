Bengaluru civic bodies race to clear drains ahead of monsoon

<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru North and East corporations on Tuesday reviewed monsoon preparedness in their jurisdictions during meetings with officials from various departments.</p>.<p>The meetings discussed the status of works underway, new tender processes, and cleaning of storm water drains.</p>.<p>North City Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar instructed officials to complete desilting works of all storm water drains and rajakaluves before the onset of the monsoon.</p>.<p>Kumar said garbage and silt accumulation in drains were obstructing the smooth flow of rainwater and directed officials to take immediate action to prevent inconvenience to the public.</p>.Bengaluru corporations swing into action as pre-monsoon rain picks up.<p>During separate meetings, both commissioners also reviewed the maintenance of arterial and sub-arterial roads to ensure rainwater does not stagnate during the monsoon.</p>.<p>East City Commissioner DS Ramesh reviewed works taken up under various state government grants and budget allocations.</p>.<p>The meeting also discussed the maintenance of 35 km of storm water drains in Mahadevapura and 45 km in the KR Puram zone.</p>.<p>Ramesh directed engineers to ensure the drains are desilted four times a year and prepare a ward-wise maintenance plan. He also warned that surprise inspections would be conducted.</p>