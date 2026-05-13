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Bengaluru civic bodies race to clear drains ahead of monsoon

North City Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar instructed officials to complete desilting works of all storm water drains and rajakaluves before the onset of the monsoon.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 21:57 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 21:57 IST
India NewsBengalurumonsoonKarnataka

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