Bengaluru-Coimbatore Vande Bharat timings to change from March 11

Bengaluru: The Vande Bharat Express between Bengaluru Cantonment and Coimbatore will run with revised timings with effect from March 11.
The onward journey (Coimbatore-Bengaluru Cantonment) will start two hours and 25 minutes late. The travel time will be 6 hours and 25 minutes, as against the six-and-a-half hours before. The return journey will start 40 minutes late with a travel time of six hours and 35 minutes, five minutes more than before.
The Railway Board has approved the revised timings, an official in the South Western Railway’s (SWR) Bengaluru division said.
Train number 20642 will depart from Coimbatore at 7.25 am, as against 5 am, and reach Bengaluru Cantonment at 1.50 pm, as against 11.30 am. The departure timings at other same stoppages will be Tiruppur (8.05 am), Erode (8.45 am), Salem (9.35 am), Dharmapuri (10.53 am) and Hosur (12.05 pm).
Train number 20641 will depart from Bengaluru Cantonment at 2.20 pm, as against 1.40 pm, and reach Coimbatore at 8.45 pm, as against 8 pm earlier. The department timings at other stoppages will be Hosur (3.12 pm), Dharmapuri (4.24 pm), Salem (6 pm), Erode (6.50 pm) and Tiruppur (7.33 pm).
(Published 28 February 2024, 03:00 IST)