Bengaluru-Coimbatore Vande Bharat timings to change from March 11

Train number 20642 will depart from Coimbatore at 7.25 am, as against 5 am, and reach Bengaluru Cantonment at 1.50 pm, as against 11.30 am. The departure timings at other same stoppages will be Tiruppur (8.05 am), Erode (8.45 am), Salem (9.35 am), Dharmapuri (10.53 am) and Hosur (12.05 pm).