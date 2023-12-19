Bengaluru-Coimbatore Vande Bharat to start by December end

KN Krishna Prasad, of the Karnataka Railway Vedike, said the Vande Bharat should run via Bangarpet and Kuppam and that there should be stops at KR Puram and Bangarpet. Not only is this line doubled and electrified, but trains can also run up to 130 kmph after Tirupattur, he noted. Taking the Hosur-Salem would restrict the top speed to 80-100 kmph, he added.