College student fatally shoots self with father’s shotgun after argument with mother

Uthappa’s body was found by his parents when they returned. The body was moved to the Victoria Hospital for autopsy. An unnatural death report (UDR) has been registered at the Peenya police station.

A senior police officer said: "Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim argued with his mother the previous day over issues regarding college and studies. Further investigations are on. No foul play is suspected so far.”

Police said that Uthappa’s father Thammayya had been working as a security guard for the last seven years at the NICE Road toll plaza and was responsible for moving the toll collected and depositing it in banks.

The family hails from Mukkodlu, a village in Kodagu district.