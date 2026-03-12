Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: Commercial LPG cylinder price climbs to Rs 6,000 on black market

Many small eateries, roadside stalls and home-based food businesses that depend on LPG are struggling to cope with the sudden spike in prices.
Last Updated : 12 March 2026, 00:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 March 2026, 00:04 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsLPG cylinderBlack Market

Follow us on :

Follow Us