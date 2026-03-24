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Bengaluru commuters hit by steep auto fares during festive weekend

The fare hike was purely situational, designed to ensure continued services, the spokesperson added, insisting that it did not indicate any permanent pricing changes.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 22:07 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 22:07 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsauto fares increased

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