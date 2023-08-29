Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru company hands over heat pipes to U R Rao Satellite Centre

Ajjree is the second company Isro has engaged for the supply of such pipes to the URSC.
Last Updated 28 August 2023, 19:21 IST

Follow Us

Ajjree Engineering Industries, a Bengaluru-based speciality engineering company, on Monday handed over the first batch of space-qualified heat pipes, an important component in satellites, to the U R Rao Satellite Centre, Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro).

Ajjree is the second company Isro has engaged for the supply of such pipes to the URSC.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies partners with Ajjree in the heat pipe manufacturing project.

Isro team felicitated

At the event held at Ajjree’s facility in Jigani, the company felicitated a team from Isro, led by URSC director M Sankaran, that was part of the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3. Sankaran said if the pipes passed the quality tests, the company could become Isro’s secondary supplier of heat pipes.

“These crucial components are responsible for expelling heat from satellites, ensuring efficient operation. We have made significant progress towards self-reliance, with 60 per cent of the satellite components being made in India,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 28 August 2023, 19:21 IST)
India NewsBengaluruISROChandrayaan-3

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT