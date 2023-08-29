Bengaluru company hands over heat pipes to U R Rao Satellite Centre

Ajjree Engineering Industries, a Bengaluru-based speciality engineering company, on Monday handed over the first batch of space-qualified heat pipes, an important component in satellites, to the U R Rao Satellite Centre, Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro).
Ajjree is the second company Isro has engaged for the supply of such pipes to the URSC.
Paras Defence and Space Technologies partners with Ajjree in the heat pipe manufacturing project.
Isro team felicitated
At the event held at Ajjree’s facility in Jigani, the company felicitated a team from Isro, led by URSC director M Sankaran, that was part of the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3. Sankaran said if the pipes passed the quality tests, the company could become Isro’s secondary supplier of heat pipes.
“These crucial components are responsible for expelling heat from satellites, ensuring efficient operation. We have made significant progress towards self-reliance, with 60 per cent of the satellite components being made in India,” he said.