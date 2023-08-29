Bengaluru company hands over heat pipes to U R Rao Satellite Centre

Ajjree Engineering Industries, a Bengaluru-based speciality engineering company, on Monday handed over the first batch of space-qualified heat pipes, an important component in satellites, to the U R Rao Satellite Centre, Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro).

Ajjree is the second company Isro has engaged for the supply of such pipes to the URSC.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies partners with Ajjree in the heat pipe manufacturing project.