Bengaluru company unveils indigenous bomber UAV

Bengaluru: Defence and aerospace company Flying Wedge on Friday unveiled its bomber UAV – FWD-200B – which it said would advance India’s unmanned air combat prowess with cost-efficiency and indigenous capabilities.

The Bengaluru-based company said the UAV would address India’s need for an advanced unmanned combat aircraft and boost efforts toward self-reliance in a segment critical to modern warfare. Flying Wedge had, in 2023, secured a DGCA type certification for its indigenous UAV technology.

FWD-200B is a MALE (medium altitude, long endurance) UAV with a fuel capacity of 100 kg. It comes with optical surveillance payloads and is integrated with missile-like weapons for precision air strikes. The UAV has a maximum speed of 370 kmph (200 knots), an endurance capacity of 12 to 20 hours, and a ground control station range of 200 km. At six metres long, with an eight-metre wingspan, the aircraft can carry a maximum take-off weight of 498 kg and has an operational altitude of 9,000 ft above mean sea level.

After unveiling a full-scale model of the UAV, Suhas Tejaskanda, founder of Flying Wedge, said plans were on to fly the aircraft during May. The company is engaging with the Army Design Bureau (ADB) – which leads the Indian Army’s Make in India initiative – to pursue possibilities of induction into the Armed Forces.

Flying Wedge, through the ADB, is taking the certification process forward with the Indian Army. The ADB’s Regional Technology Node is set to coordinate these efforts based on an evaluation of the aircraft across parameters.

“By June, we’ll be observing the flight dynamics and the behaviour of the aircraft and probably, over the next three months, we should be able to get the aircraft to CEMILAC (Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification),” Tejaskanda told reporters.

Tejaskanda said the company was also aiming to sell the aircraft to countries in Africa and South-East Asia that are, at present, buying highly-priced UAVs like the Predators from the US. He said the cost involved in the production of an FWD-200B was about Rs 25 crore.