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Bengaluru | Compassion takes centre stage at St John’s convocation

Delivering the convocation address, chief guest Rev Dr Jose C C, Vice Chancellor of Christ (Deemed to be University), Bengaluru, called upon the new graduates to ground their practice in deep empathy.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 21:29 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 21:29 IST
BengaluruCollegeSt John's Medical College

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