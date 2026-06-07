Bengaluru | Compassion takes centre stage at St John’s convocation

<p>Bengaluru: St John’s Medical College on Saturday celebrated its 59th Annual Undergraduate <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bengaluru-163-students-of-st-johns-medical-college-receive-pg-degrees-4002042">Convocation</a>, awarding degrees to 150 health professionals.</p>.<p>The graduating batch achieved a 100% pass rate, with five students securing nine university ranks under the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS).</p>.<p>Among the top achievers, Akshay Ajoy secured the overall ninth rank in the Phase 3 Part 2 MBBS examination, besides securing the fourth rank in Community Medicine, fourth rank in General Medicine and seventh rank in General Surgery.</p>.Young doctors free to go abroad, but can no longer say facilities lacking in India: J P Nadda.<p>Other rank-holders included Ananya Varshney, who secured the seventh rank in Pharmacology and eighth rank in General Surgery; Rachel Ranjan, who secured the eighth rank in Community Medicine and eighth rank in Paediatrics; Suzanne Mary Stephen, who secured the eighth rank in Microbiology; and Zainab Fathima, who secured the ninth rank in ENT.</p>.<p>Delivering the convocation address, chief guest Rev Dr Jose C C, Vice Chancellor of Christ (Deemed to be University), Bengaluru, called upon the new graduates to ground their practice in deep empathy.</p>.<p>Quoting a 15th-century guiding maxim for healers, he said, “Cure sometimes, relieve often, comfort always.”</p>.<p>He reminded the young doctors that while medical science may have its limits in finding a definitive cure, the responsibility to provide relief and compassionate comfort to patients remains absolute and constant.</p>