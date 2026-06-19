Bengaluru: Concerts, talks and more on World Music Day

<p>From jazz and folk to Karnatik music and cross-cultural collaborations, the city will witness an eclectic line-up of events to mark World Music Day on June 21. </p>.<p><strong>Fete de la Musique</strong></p><p>This annual music festival at Alliance Francaise will feature more than 100 artistes across three stages. The headline act is by singer-pianist Tarang Joseph. Other acts will spotlight genres like folk, jazz, rock, choir, metal, fusion and Karnatik music. Groups like The Moksha Quartet, Boomkulture, and The Bangalore Men will perform.<em> </em></p><p><em>June 21, 2 pm-10 pm, Alliance Française de Bangalore, Vasanth Nagar. Entry free. For details, contact 78995 82404.</em></p>.<p><strong>World Music Weekend</strong></p><p>This three-day festival features talks, performances, and listening sessions. Highlights include a listening session on Ilaiyaraaja’s compositions by Goutham Iyengar and Sakré on June 19, 6 pm; a harmonium lecture-demonstration by Ravindra Katoti on June 20, 4 pm, and an interactive jazz and Indian music session by Aman Mahajan on June 21, <br>4 pm. A vinyl listening station by Ram’s Musique will be set up on June 20 and 21.<em> </em></p><p><em>June 19-21, Indian Music Experience museum, J P Nagar. Tickets and details on indianmusicexperience.org</em></p>.<p><strong>Songs from the Silk Route</strong></p><p>Academician and curator Dr Tejaswini Niranjana will host a talk exploring musical connections forged along the Silk Route, this Sunday. The session will highlight the universality of music.</p><p><em>June 21, 12 noon-2 pm, Atta Galatta, Indiranagar. Check @pintofview.club on Instagram.</em></p>.<p><strong>Bhavageethe workshop</strong></p><p>Playback singer M D Pallavi will lead a bhavageethe workshop on Sunday. It will include vocal exercises, singing techniques, and discussions on music and poetry. Open to beginners and trained musicians.</p><p><em>June 21, 10.30 am-12.30 pm, Jama – The Studio, Jayanagar 2nd Block. Tickets on jamathestudio.com. For details, contact 98458 48545.</em></p>.<p><strong>Sithara’s Project Malabaricus</strong></p><p>At this Sunday’s concert at Indian Craft Brewery, 5 pm to 10 pm, audiences can jam with artistes from Kerala-based group 'Project Malabaricus'. There will also be an open mic with artistes from the ‘Make Some Ochha’ community, and special dance performances.</p><p><em>Indian Craft Brewery, beside Manpho Convention Centre, Nagavara. Tickets on makesomeochha.com and bookmyshow. For details, contact 89431 53600.</em></p>