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Bengaluru: Concerts, talks and more on World Music Day

From jazz and folk to Karnatik music and cross-cultural collaborations, the city will witness an eclectic line-up of events to mark World Music Day on June 21.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 22:18 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 22:18 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaMetrolife

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