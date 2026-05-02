<p>Bengaluru: The pieces of evidence seized by the police from conman H N Sujayendra revealed that he possessed seals, letters and documents to cheat people posing as special officer to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. </p>.<p>Police filed a charge sheet in March against Sujayendra, 44, from RPC Layout here, for allegedly cheating a Jammu and Kashmir-based doctor of Rs 2.7 crore in a fraudulent land deal. </p>.<p class="bodytext">They recovered a blue-ink seal with text ‘Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Delhi’ and a red-ink seal self-attested by H N Sujayendra, the charge sheet said.</p>.<p class="bodytext">While Sujayendra, in his statement, said they were fake, police sources told <span class="italic">DH</span> that they were awaiting response from the MHA to ascertain their authenticity. </p>.<p class="bodytext">He possessed letters to home ministry office in Delhi, seeking reimbursement of fuel expenses (2022-2024), and another addressed to Shah, seeking medical reimbursement.</p>.Bengaluru: Conman used proximity to mutt to cheat doctor in Rs 2.7-cr fake land deal, says charge sheet.<p class="bodytext">Police recovered one more letter in which appointment of one S Lokesh as personal security officer Sujayendra is requested from MHA. </p>.<p class="bodytext">In the letters, he identified himself either as special officer, MHA or special officer to home minister. The police seized letterheads in the name of Yadugiri Yathiraja Mutt. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Police also recovered a allegedly letter sent via post from the office of governor of Tamil Nadu to “H N Sujayendra, trustee, Yadugiri Yathiraja Mutt, Bengaluru". </p>.<p class="bodytext">They also recovered a file containing expense bills, rent receipts and other documents related to opening of a digital library in Srinagar, J&K on behalf of the mutt; request letters submitted to “MHA and Bengaluru commissioner of police,” seeking security for seer; a file named “Visit for temple with protocol” containing letters mentioning “H N Sujayendra, special officer to home minister” and “H N Sujayendra, IAS”; and a letter regarding visit of Yathiraja Narayana Ramanuja Jeeyar Swami to Venkateswara temple in Tirumala. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Investigators said all these, combined with recoveries, including a letter in the name of the governor of Karnataka to the vice-chancellor of Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore, seeking one Aryan Shankar’s admission, letters requesting transfer of police personnel in Karnataka and letters bearing only the seal of the Karnataka state emblem ‘Gandaberunda’ and stating “Union Central Home Office, New Delhi, on office duty”, proved Sujayendra’s core motive was to con the victim.</p>