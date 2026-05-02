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Bengaluru: Conman Sujayendra posed as Amit Shah's special officer; letters seized

Police filed a charge sheet in March against Sujayendra, 44, from RPC Layout here, for allegedly cheating a Jammu and Kashmir-based doctor of Rs 2.7 crore in a fraudulent land deal.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 21:31 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 21:31 IST
Bengaluru newsCrimeFraud

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