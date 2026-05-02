<p>Bengaluru: Alleged conman H N Sujayendra used his proximity to the seer of Yadugiri Yathiraja Mutt in Bengaluru to con a doctor from Jammu and Kashmir out of Rs 2.7 crore in a fraudulent land deal, police investigations show.</p>.<p>A chargesheet accessed by <em>DH</em> laid bare the meticulous planning by Sujayendra, 44, who also claimed to be a Special Officer to Home Minister Amit Shah. He was arrested in November 2025.</p>.<p>Sujayendra, in his statement to the police, said that he owned and operated Srinivas Construction since 2015 and became a member of the Sri Yadugiri Yathiraja Mutt Trust in Malleswaram in 2021. </p>.<p>Subsequently, he made periodic donations to the mutt for its development, leading to him gaining the trust of the seer Yadugiri Yathiraja Narayana Ramanuja Jeeyar. Sujayendra then accompanied the seer across the country for the religious programmes. </p>.Bengaluru: Unions hail school kits for kids of workers, question 'high' costs.<p>This is when the accused met local leaders, top government officials and some political leaders. He took photographs and videos and told the mutt devotees about his influence, the chargesheet quoted his statement as saying. </p>.<p>The victim, Dr Raja Langer, 50, used to visit the mutt’s branch in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, and also visited the seer in Bengaluru. Sujayendra met Langer in 2021 during one such visit to Malleswaram and told him that he was a real estate businessman, while also claiming he had influence by using his visits with the seer as leverage. </p>.<p>According to the investigations, Sujayendra told Langer that the land near the airport road belonging to the mutt trust would be developed into heritage homes and would be sold for Rs 1.50 crore. He told Langer to purchase it as it would be worth several crores of rupees in the future. </p>.<p>To convince the victim further, Sujayendra went to Jammu in March 2023 and met Langer’s father, Dr Jai Gopal Langer, and posed himself as a religious and devout man. All this charade convinced the victim, who, between March 20, 2023 and September 13, 2023, wired Rs 2.70 crore in multiple transactions. </p>.<p>Sujayendra allegedly misused this cash and gave various excuses, including issues with the land, for not returning the money. Sujayendra also told the victim that he was a “prominent person in the government” and would get them “top positions” just to stall them further. </p>.<p>The chargesheet states that the evidence gathered during the probe conclusively proves Sujayendra’s intent to cheat the doctor. The FIR initially named Gokul Iyenger, the seer and the mutt administrator as the suspects. Their names were dropped as the allegations couldn’t be proven, the chargesheet noted. </p>