Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: Conman used proximity to mutt to cheat doctor in Rs 2.7-cr fake land deal, says charge sheet

A chargesheet accessed by DH laid bare the meticulous planning by Sujayendra, 44, who also claimed to be a Special Officer to Home Minister Amit Shah. He was arrested in November 2025.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 21:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
H N Sujayendra
H N Sujayendra
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 May 2026, 21:21 IST
Bengaluru newsCrimeFraud

Follow us on :

Follow Us