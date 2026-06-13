Bengaluru continues to receive heavy monsoon rains on Saturday; more rains expected in coming week

<p>Bengaluru: Heavy monsoon rains continue to lash the city on Saturday. Many areas in the city witnessed heavy evening showers especially in South <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/top-bengaluru-news">Bengaluru </a>and RR Nagar.</p><p>According to the Varunamitra dashboard by the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) as of 8.30 pm on Saturday, Herohalli received the highest rainfall at 37 mm followed by Kengeri (24.5 mm), Hampinagar (20 mm) and Doddabodarakallu (18.5 mm). At least eight wards in the city received heavy rainfall over 10 mm.</p><p>On Friday night as well, the city received heavy rains through the night till early morning. According to data from the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/imd">Indian Meteorological Department (IMD)</a>, from 8.30 am on Thursday to 5.30 am on Friday, the Automatic weather station at GKVK recorded 13 mm rainfall. </p>.Rain problems persist in Bengaluru's ORR despite targeted interventions.<p>During the same period the Bengaluru district AWS recorded 7.5 mm of rainfall. IMD’s Bengaluru City observatory recorded 22.5 mm of rainfall.</p><p>According to the data from the Varunamitra dashboard, between 8.30 am on Friday and 8.30 am on Saturday, close to 80 wards received rainfall above 10 mm. At 82 mm, Puttenahalli and Sarakki received the highest rainfall followed by HSR layout (58 mm), Gottigere (57.5 mm), Begur (57.5 mm), and Bilekahalli (57 mm).</p><p><strong>More rains expected </strong></p><p>According to the forecast by the IMD, southwest monsoon is advancing through Karnataka and Bengaluru is expected to receive more rainfall over the next one week. While heavy rainfall is expected on Sunday, light to moderate rainfall prediction has been issued for the next one week. </p>