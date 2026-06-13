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Bengaluru continues to receive heavy monsoon rains on Saturday; more rains expected in coming week

While heavy rainfall is expected on Sunday, light to moderate rainfall prediction has been issued for the next one week.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 16:09 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 16:09 IST
BengaluruIMDmonsoonweather

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