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Bengaluru cop earns praise for his act of kindness during heavy rains

Kumar’s act of kindness earned him praise on social media. He also received an acknowledgement on the official X handle of the Bengaluru City police.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 23:13 IST
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Anil Kumar a traffic police constable carries the differently abled during heavy rains on Friday.

Anil Kumar a traffic police constable carries the differently abled during heavy rains on Friday.

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Published 30 May 2026, 23:13 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsHeavy rainBengaluru cops

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