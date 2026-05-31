Bengaluru cop earns praise for his act of kindness during heavy rains

<p>Bengaluru: A police constable has won praise after helping a differently-abled man cross the road during the heavy rains in the city on Friday. </p>.<p>The constable has been identified as Anil Kumar, from Byatarayanapura traffic police station. </p>.<p>A video shared widely on social media shows the differently-abled man struggling to cross the flooded road. After initially holding his hand, Kumar lifts him up, carries him on his shoulders, and ensures he safely crosses the road. </p>.<p>Kumar’s act of kindness earned him praise on social media. He also received an acknowledgement on the official X handle of the Bengaluru City police. </p>