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Bengaluru cops bust drug racket, recover narcotics and e-cigarettes worth Rs 8 crore in raid

During the operations, police also arrested 23 suspects, including two foreign nationals and six from other states.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 07:06 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 07:06 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsNarcoticsbengaluru crimee-cigarettescrime news

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