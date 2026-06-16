Bengaluru cops bust drug racket, recover narcotics and e-cigarettes worth Rs 8 crore in raid

<p>Bengaluru: In co-ordinated efforts over several days, different police stations in Bengaluru busted drug rackets, recovered narcotics, e-cigarettes and other prohibited items worth Rs 8 crore. </p><p>During the operations, police also arrested 23 suspects, including two foreign nationals and six from other states. </p>.E-cigarettes, foreign cigars worth Rs 26L confiscated in Bengaluru.<p>According to the officials, Central Crime Branch (CCB) officers and officials from Hebbal, Indiranagar, Jeevan Bima Nagar, Suddaguntepalya, Hennur, Banaswadi, Ulsoor, and KG Halli police stations received credible information from informants regarding the illegal sale of prohibited narcotic substances within their respective jurisdictions. </p><p>Based on this information, cases were registered under the NDPS Act and raids were conducted at the locations identified by the informants. </p><p>"During these operations, a total of 23 persons, including two foreign nationals, six persons from other states, and 15 local individuals, were apprehended on different dates. </p><p>During interrogation, the suspects confessed that, with the intention of making easy money, they had procured prohibited narcotic substances at lower prices from unknown persons of foreign, interstate and local origin, and were selling them at higher prices to the public and college students," the police said. </p><p>Police recovered 5.360 kg of hydro ganja, 143 grams of cocaine, 10.998 kg of ganja, 237 grams of MDMA, 107 grams of methamphetamine, 180 boxes of e-cigarette oil and e-cigarettes, 452 boxes of foreign cigarettes, 1,206 hookah cigarettes, 1,197 e-cigarettes, 490 foreign cigarettes, 120 hookah sets, 100 e-cigarette refills, and six hookah sets. </p><p>The total value of the seized contraband is worth Rs 4 crore with the market rate almost double. </p><p>"Further investigation in the cases is in progress. All 23 suspects were produced before the court on various dates, were remanded to judicial custody," a police statement said.</p>