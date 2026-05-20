<p>Bengaluru: In a coordinated effort, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru </a>Police’s North division has arrested eight suspects, cracked an interstate <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/drugs">drug </a>smuggling ring, impounded two cars and seized narcotics worth Rs 35 crore. </p><p>The arrested are Reena Yadav, 50, from West Delhi; Debashish Banerjee, 66, from New Delhi; Mohammed Mansoor P, 30, from Bengaluru; Danfa Gerald from Senegal; Magreth Liginiko Chale from Tanzania; Dheeraj, 30, from Delhi; Obianuju Rita Okeke, 34, from Delhi; and Abdul Sammed, 38, from Dakshina Kannada. </p><p>“Six, including three foreigners, were arrested from Delhi. Two of the arrested were locals. This is one of the largest seizures by our city police team overseen by Joint Commissioner of Police, West, C Vamsi Krishna. As per the information, the case was detected after a painstaking investigation of a recent case in Yeshwanthpur, where nine people were arrested,” Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said on Wednesday. </p><p>The seized drugs include 17.5 kg of MDMA valued at Rs 17.50 crore, with almost double the street value.</p><p>According to officials, investigators from the Hebbal Police Station received information on May 11 that three suspects were in a car in front of an apartment near Anandnagar and were selling banned narcotics.</p><p>“Based on this information, a case was registered at the station under the NDPS Act. The police proceeded to the location mentioned by the informant, conducted a raid, and took three persons, including one woman, into custody. During interrogation, one man and one woman confessed that they had purchased the banned narcotic substance MDMA at a low price from an unknown person in Delhi and were selling it to the public at a higher price,” the city police said in a statement. </p><p>The police recovered 4.180 kg of MDMA and a car used in the offence. During interrogation of the three suspects in police custody, they revealed that MDMA was kept at the residence of one of the accused in Chikkanayakanahalli. Accordingly, on May 14, 2026, 10.120 kg of MDMA was seized.</p><p>Four more suspects were taken into custody on different dates in Haryana and Delhi. These included one foreign national and two foreign women who were supplying MDMA to them, along with one person from Delhi, the police said. During interrogation, the four accused confessed that they had supplied MDMA in this case.</p><p>On May 17, the suspects were brought to Bengaluru on a transit remand. From their interrogation, another suspect was arrested in Hennur. He, too, confessed, and the police recovered 3.200 kg of MDMA from his residence, the police said. </p><p>Some suspects involved in this case are absconding, and efforts to trace them are continuing. The investigation is in progress, the police said.</p>