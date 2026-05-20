Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru cops bust interstate drug smuggling ring, seize Rs 35-crore worth narcotics, arrest 8

The seized drugs include 17.5 kg of MDMA valued at Rs 17.50 crore, with almost double the street value.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 07:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 May 2026, 07:24 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsBengaluru PoliceDrugsNarcotics

Follow us on :

Follow Us