JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru cops get set for NY gala, take steps to curb drug, alcohol use

A targeted drive against drugs aims to curtail the supply of contraband, particularly at parties.
Last Updated 22 December 2023, 21:24 IST

Follow Us

In an effort to ensure safe New Year’s celebrations, the Bengaluru police have initiated proactive measures and special operations.

A targeted drive against drugs aims to curtail the supply of contraband, particularly at parties.

The Central Crime Branch is conducting raids on offices and residences of known troublemakers to prevent potential intimidation activities.

To address road safety, the traffic police have commenced night-time drunk driving tests. Collaborating with the Excise Department, the police are conducting searches at liquor shops to curb the supply of outdated and low-quality alcohol.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 22 December 2023, 21:24 IST)
BengaluruNew Year

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT