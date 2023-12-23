Bengaluru cops get set for NY gala, take steps to curb drug, alcohol use

In an effort to ensure safe New Year’s celebrations, the Bengaluru police have initiated proactive measures and special operations.
A targeted drive against drugs aims to curtail the supply of contraband, particularly at parties.
The Central Crime Branch is conducting raids on offices and residences of known troublemakers to prevent potential intimidation activities.
To address road safety, the traffic police have commenced night-time drunk driving tests. Collaborating with the Excise Department, the police are conducting searches at liquor shops to curb the supply of outdated and low-quality alcohol.