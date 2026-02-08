Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru cops inspect 326 units in anti-narcotics drive

Acting on the directions of the commissioner of police, teams inspected 45 chemical manufacturing units, 165 workshops and 116 warehouses.
Last Updated : 07 February 2026, 21:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 February 2026, 21:59 IST
Bengaluru newsNarcotics

Follow us on :

Follow Us