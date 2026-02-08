<p>Bengaluru: The city police on Friday conducted a special drive across the East Division to curb the manufacture, storage, transportation and sale of narcotic substances.</p>.<p>Acting on the directions of the commissioner of police, teams inspected 45 chemical manufacturing units, 165 workshops and 116 warehouses.</p>.<p>A senior police officer said the drive was aimed at safeguarding public health and preventing the misuse of chemical substances, particularly to protect youth from drug abuse.</p>.Win all five Bengaluru corporations, Ram Madhav exhorts BJP .<p class="bodytext">During the inspections, owners and operators of the units were warned of strict legal action if they were involved in any illegal activities related to narcotic substances. However, no suspicious materials were found during the thorough inspections, the police officer added.</p>