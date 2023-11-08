B'luru cops nab man who broke car's mirror hours after viral video of incident surfaces

The user wrote: "A triple riding two wheeler who has 19k pending fines broke a car's mirror by punching. It's unclear what triggered them to do this but this is illegal. (sic)," tagging both the Bengaluru City Traffic Police and the KS Layout traffic police's accounts, prompting them to swing into action.

The scooter (KA 05 LL 6204) was traced by the KS Layout traffic police about two hours after the video was posted. In a statement released by them, the scooter's owner was identified as Yellamma, who resides in Jayanagar. Her son Rohit (21), who works in a petrol bunk, was identified as the man who broke the mirror in the viral video.

A senior traffic official told DH: "The case is still under investigation but the accused claims to have been drunk when he committed the act. The scooter has 39 cases of traffic violations registered against it, which is Rs 19,500 in pending traffic fines. We filed a case against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC and MV act and handed the case over to the law and order police."

The scooter has been seized by the police, who have filed an FIR against Rohit under section 279 of the IPC for rash and negligent driving and sections 129, 194 (D), 115 read with 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act. The rider and the second pillion rider are yet to be traced, the police added.