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Bengaluru cops recover 385 mobile phones worth Rs 1.15 crore

Police used the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal to track the phones that were either lost or stolen.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 01:59 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 01:59 IST
India NewsBengaluruPhonesstolen

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