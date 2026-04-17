<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru police’s East Division has recovered 385 stolen mobile phones worth Rs 1.15 crore.</p>.<p>Police used the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal to track the phones that were either lost or stolen.</p> .Mobile thefts during IPL: 9 more suspects arrested; 75 phones recovered. <p>"Across 14 police station jurisdictions in the East Division, police officers and staff have been continuously working on tracing lost and stolen mobile phones with assistance of the CEIR portal. In March 2026, a total of 385 mobile phones were recovered,” the police said in a statement.</p>