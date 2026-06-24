Bengaluru: Cops refute allegations by woman against DIG central range

<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru rural police on Tuesday issued a clarification and refuted allegations made by a woman, who claimed that a senior IPS officer had falsely implicated her husband in a murder case in Bengaluru and was pressuring him to share real estate deals. </p>.<p>The woman has been identified as Sandhya, whose husband is Prasad <br>Rao.</p>.<p>Rao, as per the woman, is involved in real estate projects in Anekal and Hosur.</p>.<p>She levelled allegations against S Girish, deputy inspector general of police (DIGP), central range, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a>. </p>.Cop booked for sexual harassment in Karnataka's Davanagere.<p>The Bengaluru rural police, in a statement, said Rao’s role was ascertained in the recent murder of gym trainer Vijay Kumar, 32, following technical, scientific investigation and interrogation of four arrested suspects. </p>.<p>“The role of Prasad Rao and his associates has been ascertained during the investigation. The woman, who is Rao’s wife, is making such allegations against a senior officer to mislead the probe and lower the morale of the police force. These allegations are far from the truth and investigation into the case will continue,” the Bengaluru rural police said. </p>.<p>The Bannerghatta police, which comes under Bengaluru rural district, on Sunday announced the arrest of four people in connection with Kumar’s <br>murder. </p>.<p>Police sources told <em>DH</em> that Rao had given supari (contract) to kill <br>Kumar.</p>.<p>“Rao, who is currently absconding, had given a supari of Rs 25 lakh to a rowdy to eliminate Kumar as he was having a relationship with his daughter. He will be arrested,” the sources <br>said. </p>.Woman alleges Bengaluru cop misused contact details in complaint, sent messages on WhatsApp.<p>The woman, in the video addressing Home Minister Priyank Kharge, had alleged that her husband Rao was falsely implicated in the case.</p>.<p>She alleged that the DIG was pressuring her husband to share profits and wanted to make him a partner in Rao’s real estate deals. </p>.<p>“My husband has been silent and wasn’t responsive for a month. When asked further, he said DIG Girish was demanding a share in real estate business and partnerships and that he was under extreme pressure,” the woman said. </p>.<p>She claimed that she learnt that Rao, who has been missing, was fixed in a murder case by the Bannerghatta police.</p>.<p>“My husband is not such a person. The home minister should please safeguard my husband and family”.</p>