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Bengaluru: Cops refute allegations by woman against DIG central range

The Bannerghatta police, which comes under Bengaluru rural district, on Sunday announced the arrest of four people in connection with Kumar’s murder.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 23:45 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 23:45 IST
BengaluruKarnataka News

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