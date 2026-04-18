<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru police rescued a missing child and reunited him with his parents on April 14.</p>.<p>The parents of the seven-year-old alerted the 112 hotline at 5.19 pm about the child missing from their house. The control room immediately informed Hoysala-204, on duty at the Hulimavu police station. Assistant Sub Inspector Ramakrishna and Head Constable Govinda received the information and rushed to the spot.</p>.<p>"The police reached the location within just 12 minutes and gathered necessary details about the child. They conducted a search operation in the surrounding areas and, through sustained efforts, successfully traced the child about 4 km away," the police said in a statement.</p>.Bengaluru parents exit cab leaving 4-year-old asleep in vehicle; child rescued.<p>"After confirming the identity of the child and ensuring his safety, the police safely reunited him with his parents. They also advised the family to keep a close watch on children to prevent such incidents in the future."</p>