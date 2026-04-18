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Bengaluru cops rescue missing child, reunite him with parents

The police reached the location within just 12 minutes and gathered necessary details about the child.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 21:43 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 21:43 IST
BengaluruMissing

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