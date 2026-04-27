<p>Bengaluru: With the Karnataka BJP urging city police chief Seemant Kumar Singh to cancel a scheduled panel discussion on 'Umar Khalid and His World' at Bangalore International Centre in Domlur on April 28, police are reviewing security arrangements for the event after organisers sought protection, citing opposition and threats. </p><p>Singh told <em>DH</em> that the BJP leaders' representation had been forwarded to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), who will take a decision after assessing the situation. </p>.BJP urges Bengaluru Police Commissioner to cancel event supporting Umar Khalid.<p>A senior police officer from the East Division said the event was a private function and that the organisers had sought police protection in view of objections from some groups. "We will take a call based on the ground situation. It is too early to say whether the event will be held or not," the officer said.</p>