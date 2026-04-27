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Bengaluru cops review security for Umar Khalid-themed event amid opposition by BJP

A senior police officer from the East Division said the event was a private function and that the organisers had sought police protection in view of objections from some groups.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 15:19 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 15:19 IST
BengaluruBJPUmar Khalid

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