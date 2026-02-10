Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru cops seize drugs worth Rs 2 cr; 24 suspects arrested

The seizures include 1.23 kg of hydro ganja, 76 kg of ganja, 11.600 kg of charas and 121 grams of MDMA.
Last Updated : 09 February 2026, 22:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 February 2026, 22:23 IST
Bengaluru newsCrimeDrugs

Follow us on :

Follow Us