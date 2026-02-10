Bengaluru cops seize drugs worth Rs 2 cr; 24 suspects arrested

<p>Bengaluru: The city police, including the Central Crime Branch (CCB), have arrested 24 people involved in selling drugs and recovered narcotic substances worth Rs 2.08 crore. </p>.<p>The seizures include 1.23 kg of hydro ganja, 76 kg of ganja, 11.600 kg of charas and 121 grams of MDMA. </p>.<p>“Based on credible information received from informants on different dates, it was learnt that banned narcotic substances, such as Hydro Ganja, Ganja, Charas, and MDMA, were being sold within the jurisdiction of Kumaraswamy Layout, Hebbal, JC Nagar, Basavanagudi, Govindarajanagar, and Chamarajpet Police Stations. Acting on this information, cases were registered under the NDPS Act, and raids were conducted at the locations identified by the informants,” the police said in a statement. </p>.<p>During the search operations, 24 suspects from different states were <br />arrested.</p>.Karnataka Lokayukta traps Bescom EE while taking Rs 3 lakh bribe .<p>“During interrogation, the accused confessed that, with the intention of making easy money, they had procured Hydro Ganja, Ganja, Charas, and MDMA from unidentified persons and were selling them to the public, including college students and IT/BT employees. The above-mentioned narcotic substances in their possession were seized,” the police said. </p>