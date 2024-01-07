Bengaluru cops stop running man to realise he’s fleeing from machete-wielding femme fatale

A 45-year-old BMTC bus conductor was caught sprinting near the bus depot in Bengaluru’s K R Puram before getting caught by the police on suspicion of theft.

However, after interrogating the man the police discovered that he was actually running away from being attacked by his girlfriend and her husband, reported The Times of India.

He informed that he was a conductor in the bus that his girlfriend regularly took. They had been friends for seven months before getting into a relationship.