Bengaluru cops stop running man to realise he’s fleeing from machete-wielding femme fatale

A 45-year-old BMTC bus conductor was caught sprinting near the bus depot in Bengaluru’s K R Puram before getting caught by the police on suspicion of theft.
However, after interrogating the man the police discovered that he was actually running away from being attacked by his girlfriend and her husband, reported The Times of India.
He informed that he was a conductor in the bus that his girlfriend regularly took. They had been friends for seven months before getting into a relationship.
Things took an ugly turn for the alleged couple when the girlfriend started borrowing money from the man citing financial problems. After he had already given Rs 80,000 and she still sought more, he asked her to return the money. However, she threatened to reveal their relationship to his wife and also tell her husband about the conductor's alleged “harassment”.
On January 2, the girlfriend and her husband went to the bus stop with a machete and attacked the conductor, who tried to escape the situation and was later caught by the police.
The police has taken up the matter of assault and an investigation is under way.