<p>As pre-monsoon rain picks up in the city, civic officials have swung into action. On Tuesday, commissioners of the Bengaluru West City Corporation (BWCC), Bengaluru North City Corporation (BNCC), and Bengaluru East City Corporation (BECC) instructed officials to take preventive measures.</p>.<p>BWCC Commissioner Rajendra K V, who held a meeting on Tuesday, directed officials to carry out desilting of roadside and shoulder drains along major roads, including arterial, sub-arterial and high-density corridors. He also asked them to maintain cleanliness to ensure the smooth flow of water through gratings.</p>.Light rain cools down Bengaluru, maximum temperature dips below 33°C under generally cloudy skies.<p>“Identify low-lying areas where water stagnates and areas prone to damage, and maintain continuous contact with local residents,” he said.</p>.<p>BNCC Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar, who visited various areas under his jurisdiction, emphasised the need for coordination among all departments and directed officials to complete all pre-monsoon preparedness works at the earliest.</p>.<p>Noting severe waterlogging and traffic congestion on Puttenahalli Lake Road, he directed officials to strengthen the drainage system and ensure continuous monitoring to prevent a recurrence. Similar instructions were issued to prevent waterlogging near Kogilu Circle, Motherhood Hospital in Byatarayanapura, and several other locations in north Bengaluru.</p>.<p>BECC Commissioner D S Ramesh, who held a review meeting, said the primary objective was to review the progress of ongoing stormwater drain development and modernisation works, identify drain boundaries, clear encroachments, and implement pre-monsoon preparedness measures in a coordinated manner.</p>.<p>He said the overall responsibility for the execution, maintenance and development of stormwater drain works under World Bank funding lies with the Project Implementation Unit (PIU) officials handling the projects. “The PIU has been entrusted with full responsibility to coordinate with the Revenue Department for demarcation of drain boundaries and removal of encroachments, ensuring smooth execution of development works. In view of the upcoming monsoon, all precautionary measures, emergency works and priority tasks must be taken up immediately by the PIU without delay,” he said.</p>.<p>He said completing stormwater drain works with speed and quality is critical to preventing waterlogging during the monsoon season.</p>