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Bengaluru corporations swing into action as pre-monsoon rain picks up

'Identify low-lying areas where water stagnates and areas prone to damage, and maintain continuous contact with local residents,' BWCC Commissioner Rajendra K V said.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 21:01 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 21:01 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsPre-monsoon rain

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