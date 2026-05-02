Bengaluru: Couple from West Bengal attacked in road rage incident; video surfaces

<p>Bengaluru: In yet another <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/road-rage-caught-on-camera-foreigner-intervenes-as-driver-assaults-biker-near-bengalurus-gkvk-3936977">road rage</a> incident in the city, a couple was allegedly assaulted by a group of men at Bettadasanapura in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bengaluru-56-year-old-man-found-dead-in-car-near-electronic-city-murder-angle-probed-3973878">Electronics City </a>on Friday evening.</p><p>A senior police officer said that the victims, Soumyadeep Sen and Vaidreemla Pradhan, from West Bengal, were driving towards Electronics City when two bikers in front of their car took sudden turn without any indication. </p>.<p>The couple shouted at them for reckless driving which enraged the youngsters, who then allegedly intercepted their car and smashed the vehicle’s windows. They went on to pull Sen out of the car and physically assaulted him, police said. Sen's wife, who rushed for his help, was also thrashed. </p>.Bengaluru: Parking row turns violent; couple attacked with bat, stumps, rod.<p>The entire incident was recorded on the car’s dashboard camera. Meanwhile, the injured couple has been admitted to a private hospital for treatment.</p><p>Based on a complaint and the footage went viral on social media, Electronic City police have registered a case of assault and is now tracing the accused. </p><p>"We have identified three accused who thrashed the couple and all are absconding," a senior police officer said.</p>