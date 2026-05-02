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Bengaluru: Couple from West Bengal attacked in road rage incident; video surfaces

The injured couple has been admitted to a private hospital and police are tracing the three accused who are at large.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 15:36 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 15:36 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsKarnatakaRoad RageElectronics City

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