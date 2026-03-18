Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: Court allows Kannada film actor Darshan to meet family in jail

Allowing his application, the 57th CCH court directed prison authorities to facilitate the meetings in accordance with jail manual rules.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 22:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 March 2026, 22:49 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsDarshan Thoogudeepa

Follow us on :

Follow Us