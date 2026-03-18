<p>Bengaluru: A city court has permitted Kannada film actor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/darshan-thoogudeepa">Darshan Thoogudeepa</a>, currently lodged in the Bengaluru Central Prison in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case, to meet his family members and friends.</p>.Karnataka HC strikes down trial court order to provide home food to Darshan, other murder accused.<p>Allowing his application, the 57th CCH court directed prison authorities to facilitate the meetings in accordance with jail manual rules.</p>.<p>In the same case, the counsel for the third accused, Pavan, sought to name the investigating officer as an accused, alleging fabrication of evidence. However, the court dismissed the petition and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000, directing that the amount be paid to the District Legal Services Authority.</p>