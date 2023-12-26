Bengaluru court grants Rajinikanth's wife bail in loan dispute over 'Kochadaiiyaan'

Bengaluru: A Bengaluru court has granted bail to Latha Rajinikanth, the wife of actor Rajinikanth, in a criminal case filed by a Chennai-based company in connection with a dispute arising out of Kochadaiiyaan, a 2014 Tamil film starring the superstar.

On Tuesday, Latha Rajinikanth appeared before an Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court, which granted her bail upon furnishing a Rs 1-lakh personal bond and Rs 25,000 in cash. She has also been told not to influence the witnesses and to remain present whenever the court orders it.

On December 1, 2023, the court directed the counsel for Latha Rajinikanth to keep her present since the alleged offences were non-bailable.

Ad Bureau Advertising Pvt Ltd, a firm based in Chennai, had filed a case of cheating against Latha Rajinikanth concerning the rights of the movie.

The complainant claimed to have lent Rs 10 crore to Media One, one of the producers of the movie. It is alleged that Latha Rajinikanth had signed as a guarantor for the loan. As per the complaint, Ad Bureau Advertising still needs to receive Rs 6.2 crore of the loan amount.